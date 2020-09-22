Jacquelyn Faye Morris, 68, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 after a short illness.
Jackie lived in Hinesville for the past 36 years and worked as an operator at Coastal Utilities. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Hinesville. Her passion was her family and she was very involved in their lives. She will be deeply missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Hank and Kate Stahl; and her brother, Russell Stahl.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gerald Morris; her children, Peter Morris (Rose) and Jodeen Smith (Mike); and four grandchildren, Hannah Smith, Nate Smith, Heather Morris, and Grady Morris.
A funeral service was held Monday, September 21, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Hinesville. Burial will be in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, GA.
Pallbearers will be Michael Smith, Nate Smith, Bill Kirkendall, Tracey Howard, Terrenova Smith, and Eric Sink.
In lieu of flowers, Jackie's family encourages donations to be sent to Hospice Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, GA 31406 and/or First Presbyterian Church of Hinesville, 320 Memorial Drive, Hinesville, GA 31313.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations, seating at the service will be limited. The public is invited to watch the service via Livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2.
Social distancing will be observed in all locations and the wearing of masks is required.
Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carteroglethorpe.com.