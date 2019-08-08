Jacquelyn "Jackie" Sellers Mathews, 58, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Jackie was born on April 3, 1961 to Jack and Stella (Wainwright) Sellers. She was a native of Savannah, Georgia who had lived in Liberty County since 2004. Jackie was a 1979 graduate of Savannah High School, and attended Armstrong State University for business.

After college she went to work for Jack Seller's Motors where she was CEO until the family sold the dealership. Jackie was the first female president of the Savannah Car Dealers association. She was also a member of Delta Tau Sorority. Jackie loved going to the beach and spending time with her family and friends, especially her niece, Emily. She was of the Protestant faith.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Stella and her husband, Mark Mathews and her twin sister, Gwendolyn, who passed away at birth. She loved her pets.

Jackie is survived by her beloved sister, Renee Sellers, niece, Emily Sellers, aunts, cousins and special friends.

Pallbearers: Brian Mock, Leo Morgan, Jake Tuten, Roger Cox, Dale Cox and Colby Jenkins.

Funeral services will be officiated by Mark Minter.



