James Dale Walker 76 years of age passed away peacefully at home with loved ones the early morning hours of Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born on October 22, 1943 in Gideon Missouri, Mr. Walker moved to Georgia in the late 60s where he remained a resident of Southeast Georgia until death. Son of the late Walter Walker and Marie "Tootsie" Rogers Walker of Gideon, Missouri; brother to Scotty Walker, Russell Walker, Jerry Walker, Margaret Riley, Betty Brown and the late Susie Campbell and Patsy Sale. James had two children from his first marriage to the late Louise Blitch; Dale Walker and Sheila Walker Sanchez. Mr. Walker married Janet Beasley Walker of Effingham County and had three step daughters, Honey Jo Senter, Kim Johnson and Kaye Simmons. He also had eight grandchildren, Tony Sanchez, Joshua Sanchez, Adriana Sanchez, Trey Sanchez, Lacie Morgan, Haley Hill, Ryan Brookshire, Lyndsey Brookshire, James is fondly remembered as being a skilled craftsman in residential remodeling, avid horse wrangler and lover of animals. A celebration of life memorial will be held in Midway, Georgia on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, the family ask for pet food donations to help support the local humane society. For more information, please email jsuzannewalker@live.com
.