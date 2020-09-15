James was born in Savannah, Georgia on October 20, 1944 to his loving parents, the late Mr. Realus Nesbitt, Sr. and the late Mrs. Gladys O. Nesbitt. He was received in the presence of the Lord early in the morning on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family under the excellent care of Hospice Savannah, Inc. At an early age, James accepted Christ as his Lord and Personal Savior. He became a faithful member of St. James A.M.E. Church in Fleming, Georgia. James attended the Savannah Chatham County Public School System.



James moved to the Liberty County and Hinesville areas where he remained until the Lord called him home. He was employed with McKenzie Tank Line, Inc. for many years, but was retired at the time of his death. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lorrine Stewart Nesbitt, as well as a son Master Sergeant Dwayne Lorenzo Nesbitt of the U.S. Army, along with four brothers: Robert Miller, Alford Miller, Realus E. Nesbitt, Jr., Larry D. Nesbitt and a sister Mrs. Vivian J. Flowers. In addition, his grandparents, four brothers-in-law: Nathaniel Drayton, Randy Alford, Willie Curtis (WC) Stewart and Ruth Curtis Stewart. Three sisters-in-law: Retha Miller, Helen Stewart and Dorothy Mae Stewart Miller, six uncles, six aunts, a cousin he loved as an aunt Carrie Attaway and two nephews.



James will be lovingly missed by six sons: James Donald Nesbitt, Jr., of Savannah, Georgia, James Antonio Nesbitt, Rodney (Tracy) Nesbitt both of Hinesville, Georgia, Victor (Tikisha) Nesbitt of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Terrance Nesbitt and Gregory (Tondra Ford) Nesbitt both of Hinesville, Georgia. Three daughters: Shawn Nesbitt, Tonya (Harvey) Grant of Glennville, Georgia and Samantha Nesbitt. Two brothers: Quinton F. Nesbitt and Emory C. Nesbitt of Savannah, Georgia. Five sisters: Carletha (Rush) Yancey and Maxine Alford of Newark, New Jersey, Reverend Geraldine N. Drayton, Donna F. Nesbitt and Veronica L. Nesbitt of Savannah, Georgia. A loving aunt Hattie Ray of Bronx, New York, Brother-in-law: Dennis L. Flowers of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Sisters-in-law: Modie Miller of Fleming, Georgia, Janie Nesbitt and Eula Nesbitt of Moreland, Georgia, Carolyn Grant of Claxton, Georgia, Rosemary Greene of Hinesville, Georgia and Adriana (Ulysses) Moody of Maryland. Special cousins Benjamin Bacon of Hinesville, Georgia and Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Jones of Liberty County, Georgia. A host of loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.



Visitation: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the funeral home.



Graveside Services: 12:00noon, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Midway First Presbyterian Church Cemetery, South Coastal Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

