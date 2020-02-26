James Earl McGuire, 77, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 in Jacksonville, Fla. Born in Lake City, Tenn., he traveled throughout the world during his military career, permanently settling in Ludowici 20 years ago. He retired as a supply sergeant from the US Army after 21 years of service. He served three voluntary tours of duty in Vietnam where received the Purple Heart and, although he was in supply, earned the Combat Infantry Badge. After retirement he was known as the yard sale man, seen most every weekend in town (although he gave away more than he sold). He was faithful to do his daily visits in town with his friends and was Baptist by faith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna Faye McGuire, sister, Wanda Ivey, and brother, Glen McGuire.
Survivors are his daughter and son-in-law, Donna Pitts and Edward, II of Ludowici; sons and daughters-in-law, James McGuire, Jr. and Judy Beth of Ft. Smith, Ark. and Bryan McGuire and Suzanne of Ludowici; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn Ward and Bruce of Rockford, Mich.; 11 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be Monday, Mar. 2 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Howard Funeral Home with Rev. Libby Gardner officiating. Burial will follow in the Georgia Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Glennville.
Visitation will be Sunday, Mar. 1 from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
