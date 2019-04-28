Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Jim" Green. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Send Flowers Obituary

James (Jim) Green entered into the presence of Jesus on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in the loving embrace of his daughter, son, son in-law, and daughter in-law.



He was born in Tampa, Florida, on November 18, 1931, to Philip and Lois Green.



He joined the United States Army in 1949 at the age of 17. After boot camp at Fort Jackson, S.C., he attended Armor school. In 1950, he was sent on his first combat tour to South Korea. After his duty in Korea, he was stationed in various Army bases around the world and the United States, including Fort Stewart, Fort Knox, Germany, and another tour in South Korea. He ended his U.S. Army career with another combat assignment to South Vietnam as a member of the 229th Assault Battalion of the First Cavalry Division. In reviewing his career, he was most proud of the time he spent as an Armor Instructor at the Armor School (which was then located at Fort Knox, Ky.). He retired from the Army in 1969 as a Sergeant First Class.



As much as he was devoted to the Army, he was equally devoted to his family. He married the love of his life (Betty Faye Lindsey) in December of 1951, and they remained married for nearly 66 years. He and Betty had two children, six grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren, all of whom will miss him greatly. He was an inspiration to those around him, using his patience and wit to drive home important lessons about life and the way to be an adult.



Jim bought his first house in Hinesville in 1967 and became an active member of the First Baptist Church of Hinesville. He was elected as a Deacon to the church and proudly served in that role for several years. Jim was also employed as a civilian worker at Fort Stewart, which enabled him to continue serving the Army he loved until his retirement from Civil Service in 1988. He spent his free time doing auto repair in the shop he built, along with woodworking projects and taking care of his yard. He also enjoyed coin collecting and had a small collection that represented his love of the USA and its achievements. One of his greatest pleasures was driving - from the tractors on the farm he lived on when he was a teenager to the tanks that he commanded in the Army, if it had wheels or tracks, he was interested in it and couldn't wait for a chance to drive it!



He died peacefully and without pain at Memorial Hospital in Savannah. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Skip) Huntley and son Steven (Annie) Green; grandchildren Kimberly (Chris) Watford, Paul Fulton, Jr., Kimberly (Jason) Arrowood, Brad Huntley, Betsy Hand-Green, Catherine Green, and James S. Green, Jr.; great-grandchildren Andrew, Abigail, and Aiden Watford, and Anna, Sophie, Merritt, and Audrey Arrowood.



We mourn the sudden and unexpected loss of our father and will miss his example and leadership. However, we are comforted knowing that he is now joined with his soulmate Betty Faye and in the arms of his Savior.



Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 11:30 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Burial with Full Military Honors will be at 1 p.m. at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Paul S. Fulton, Jr., Chris Watford, James Green, Jr., Jason Arrowood, Andrew Watford, Aiden Watford, and Merritt Arrowood.



Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at

James (Jim) Green entered into the presence of Jesus on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in the loving embrace of his daughter, son, son in-law, and daughter in-law.He was born in Tampa, Florida, on November 18, 1931, to Philip and Lois Green.He joined the United States Army in 1949 at the age of 17. After boot camp at Fort Jackson, S.C., he attended Armor school. In 1950, he was sent on his first combat tour to South Korea. After his duty in Korea, he was stationed in various Army bases around the world and the United States, including Fort Stewart, Fort Knox, Germany, and another tour in South Korea. He ended his U.S. Army career with another combat assignment to South Vietnam as a member of the 229th Assault Battalion of the First Cavalry Division. In reviewing his career, he was most proud of the time he spent as an Armor Instructor at the Armor School (which was then located at Fort Knox, Ky.). He retired from the Army in 1969 as a Sergeant First Class.As much as he was devoted to the Army, he was equally devoted to his family. He married the love of his life (Betty Faye Lindsey) in December of 1951, and they remained married for nearly 66 years. He and Betty had two children, six grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren, all of whom will miss him greatly. He was an inspiration to those around him, using his patience and wit to drive home important lessons about life and the way to be an adult.Jim bought his first house in Hinesville in 1967 and became an active member of the First Baptist Church of Hinesville. He was elected as a Deacon to the church and proudly served in that role for several years. Jim was also employed as a civilian worker at Fort Stewart, which enabled him to continue serving the Army he loved until his retirement from Civil Service in 1988. He spent his free time doing auto repair in the shop he built, along with woodworking projects and taking care of his yard. He also enjoyed coin collecting and had a small collection that represented his love of the USA and its achievements. One of his greatest pleasures was driving - from the tractors on the farm he lived on when he was a teenager to the tanks that he commanded in the Army, if it had wheels or tracks, he was interested in it and couldn't wait for a chance to drive it!He died peacefully and without pain at Memorial Hospital in Savannah. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Skip) Huntley and son Steven (Annie) Green; grandchildren Kimberly (Chris) Watford, Paul Fulton, Jr., Kimberly (Jason) Arrowood, Brad Huntley, Betsy Hand-Green, Catherine Green, and James S. Green, Jr.; great-grandchildren Andrew, Abigail, and Aiden Watford, and Anna, Sophie, Merritt, and Audrey Arrowood.We mourn the sudden and unexpected loss of our father and will miss his example and leadership. However, we are comforted knowing that he is now joined with his soulmate Betty Faye and in the arms of his Savior.Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 11:30 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Burial with Full Military Honors will be at 1 p.m. at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville.Honorary Pallbearers will be Paul S. Fulton, Jr., Chris Watford, James Green, Jr., Jason Arrowood, Andrew Watford, Aiden Watford, and Merritt Arrowood.Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com. Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close