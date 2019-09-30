Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Lee Malone. View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Send Flowers Obituary

James Lee Malone, 64, of Ludowici, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 5 at Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home, 1822 E Olgethorpe Highway, Hinesville, GA 31313. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Jack Baize officiating.

James Lee was born February 20, 1955, in Columbia, Missouri, the son of James Otis Malone and Selma Lou Roberts, who preceded him in death. He attended New Franklin High School. Formally, he lived in Columbia, Mo., area for the greater part of his life. He worked with his life-long buddy Jim Mullins doing auto body repair, who preceded him in death. James Lee moved to Hinesville, Ga., in 1993. He owned and operated Malones Autobody, which was a lifelong dream. He spent his last 13 years with the love of his life Biggi Shurling.



James Lee enjoyed music from an early age. He traveled with Hank Williams, Jr. for about a year doing what he loved. He enjoyed playing the drums and singing for multiple bands, including River Bottom Band, Hazard County, Dessert Creek, Kickin Up Dust and several others. His most recent band Kickin Up Dust, held many benefits for friends, family and veterans who were in need that showed the kind of love that he wanted to spread around. He shared his love for music by playing and hosting events, fundraisers and benefits to help those in need whom he loved. James Lee possessed a gracious heart full of compassion and was loved by many as a result.



Survivors include his love, Biggi Shurling; six children, Becky James (Mark) of Columbia, Mo., Gene Malone (Dawn) of Harrisburg, James Lee Malone Jr. (Jenny) of Midway, Ga., Angela Malone of Columbia, Mo., Jewelya Anderson of Columbia, Mo., Jamie Malone of Columbia, Mo.; Six stepchildren, Michael Shurling (her) Matthew Stewart (Sammi), Shelly Jackson, Megan Stewart, Marcie Stewart , Markie Peoples; 38 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, sisters Shari Monkiewicz of Concord, Calif., - nephew Chris Monkiewicz (Stephanie)of Cape May Courthouse, N.J. and niece Bri Monkiewicz of Sacramento, Calif., Marla Reasons (Darren) of Harrisburg - nephew Cameron Reasons (Ashlynne) of Sturgeon, nieces Brittany Reasons and Madison Reasons both of Columbia, Uncle Walter Roberts (Annette) of Metter, Ga.



He was preceded in death by parents James Otis Malone and Selma Lou Roberts, maternal grandparents Georgia Lee Roberts and Ellis Anderson Roberts, paternal Grandparents Eula Mae Bennett and William James Bennett, three aunts and one uncle.



There will be a celebration of life at a later date in Hinesville, Ga., and Columbia, Mo.



As we loved you, so we miss you; In our memory you are near. Loved, remembered, longed for always, bringing many a silent tear.



"Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path." Psalm 119:105

