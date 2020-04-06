Hinesville – Jane F. Shoup, 77, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville. Born in Louisiana she had lived in Liberty County most of her life. She was a homemaker who enjoyed time spent with family, especially spoiling her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Shoup, grandson, James Miness, great-grandchildren, Aiden and Keanna Yarbrough, sisters, Veler McNeal and Falor Johnson, brothers, Roy Miller, Herbert Miller, Joe Miller, and Willard Miller, and parents, Daniel and Florence Miller.
Survivors are her daughters and son-in-law, Cindy Brady of Hinesville, Karen and Jerry Jeffers of North Dakota; sons and daughter-in-law, Dwayne Brady of Hinesville and Robert and Carol Brady of Ludowici; sisters and brothers-in-law, Doris and Marvin White and Irene and Roy Shipp of Pineville, LA, Eloise and Randy Cook and Windy Miller of Alexandria, LA; grandchildren, David Miness of Jacksonville, FL, Dale Yarbrough, E. J. and Mandy Yarbrough, and Amanda Yarbrough all of North Dakota, Alison and Chris O'Malley of Richmond Hill, and Bobby Brady and Casey Brady of Ludowici; fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date, to be announced by the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.
Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2020