Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431

Sister Janet Michelle Elder, 59, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her residence in Ludowici. Born to the late James H. Elder and Mildred Boyd Elder on April 15, 1960 at Fort Stewart, GA. She graduated from Long County High School in 1977. She received her Associate Degree in Nursing in 1979 from Brunswick Junior College (now Coastal Pines Technical College). She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Georgia Southern University in 1980 and a Master's Degree in Health Care Administration in 1981.

She was employed at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup, GA as Director of the Maternity Center. She retired from Wayne Memorial Hospital after 33 years of service when her health wouldn't allow her to continue her career.

She was awarded the Georgia Organization of Nurse Leaders (GONL) Leadership Award. This award recognizes the achievement of nurses who've implemented significant departmental, organizational or system wide changes related to employee relations, system improvements and patient-care initiatives. It also focuses on leadership skills and the creativity demonstrated in bringing forth such an initiative. She was nominated for this prestigious award by her co-workers.

As a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, she served as Church Musician. Her church responsibilities also included serving as President of the Pastor's Aide Ministry and taking a prominent role in the Health Ministry. Janet not only used her gift of music for her home church, but also for other churches in the community as well as writing and composing music produced by other musicians. She was a member of the Hinesville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She served as Worthy Matron of Laurel Growth Chapter #118, Order of the Eastern Star. She was an Online Instructor in Medical Terminology for Altamaha Technical College. She was an author and published two short stories in Life's Spices from Seasoned Sistahs: A Collection of life Stories from Mature Women of Color, by Vickie Ward ("Press and Curl" and "Breaking the Silence").

She was known for her impeccable brilliance and eloquent words of speech. Former President Barack Obama was known to read 10 letters a day, selected from the 65,000 incoming piles by the Office of Correspondence, of these he personally responded to three or four. Janet Michelle was selected as one of the three or four that received a personalized letter from him.

Survivors are: one son Jonathan James (Jaleshia) Elder; one grandson Josiah James Johnson; 7 sisters, Dr. Marva DeLoach-Peterson (Manning) of Richmond, California; Dr. Renee (Charles) Woodard of Rockville, Maryland; Mrs. Toni (Rev. James) White of Porter, Texas; Min. Diane (Aubrey) Berry; Mrs. Jennifer (Stanley) Posey; Min. Jeannie (Wesley) Worthy; Mrs. Jessica (Camarieo) Jackson; Teresa Hurst; one aunt, Ms. Verdelle Davis of Ludowici; one uncle Mr. Clyde (Helen) M. Boyd, Sr.; Godchildren Eula Reesey (Sean) Brewton, Trenessia Carter, and Antonio Chapman; all of Ludowici and Atlanta, GA; three nieces, seven nephews, and a host of close relatives, friends, and special caregivers Clara Cross, Brenda Brinkley, Cheryl Beckford, Sharon Robinson, Sharon Williams, Jacqueline Reddish, Jacqueline Brown, Sonya Jones, Eleanor Thomas, Viann Benton, Perala Gonzales and Ida Guest.

We extend a special Thank You to Hospice of South Georgia of Jesup, GA.

The viewing will be held on Thursday, April 2nd 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Dorchester Funeral Home, Midway, GA and a private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Long County with Pastor Victor C. Brewton, Sr. officiating.

While your attendance is appreciated, all friends and family should take their health and the health of others during their travel into consideration.

Dorchester Funeral Home of Midway is in charge of the arrangements.

