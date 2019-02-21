Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice (Jennings) Gillum. View Sign

With family by her side, Janice Gillum (Jennings-McGlothlin), 75, passed away peacefully at home in Hinesville, Ga, on February 19, 2019. Janice was born in Reidsville, Ga in 1943, to Floyd and Shellie Jennings. Janice was a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, and a great grandmother.

Throughout her life, Janice was an avid animal lover. In her early years, she raised, trained, and showed horses. Later on in life, she trained and showed agility dogs. Janice loved the outdoors and the simple country life. She never gave up her fight to remain active, even during her years of living with Parkinson's disease.

Janice is preceded in death by her first husband, Jim McGlothlin, her second husband, Billy Gillum, her son Jimmy McGlothlin, and her brother Robert Jennings. She is survived by her daughters, Kim and Kelly McGlothlin; her granddaughters, Jessica (Derrick) Miers and Jena Alford; and her great granddaughters Allyanna, Briley, and Aubrianna.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Thomas L. Carter funeral home. A private family graveside service will be Friday, Feb. 22 at Little Flock Cemetery in Reidsville, Ga.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

1822 E Oglethorpe Highway

Hinesville , GA 31313

