Mrs. Janie Pauline Washington was born to Freddie and Sadie Lee Wesley on Nov. 22, 1955 in Baltimore, Md. She went home to rejoice with them on Nov. 14, 2019 in Savannah, Ga. at the age of 63.Janie is survived by her husband, SSgt. (Retired) Cleo Washington and their children; Lisa Edmonds, Alicia Washington- Smith , Richard Morris Washington, Goddaughter, Terionna Brown, Son-in-Law Kittrell Edmonds, Sr. and her baby sister, Helen Wesley who resides in Hartford County, Md. Ten grandchildren: Michael Washington, Sr., Jamel Washington, LaCina Edmonds, Tamar Smith, Tremar Smith, Darius Driver, Serena Edmonds, Ricshae Morris, Kittrell Edmonds, Jr. and Riley Morris. Three granddaughters-in-law: Tamika McArthur, Stephanie Davis, and Alyssa Williams. 14 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Four brothers-in-law, five sisters-in-law and her favorite aunt, Pauline Bell. Her friends Curtis and Tina Dixon and Glenda Lawhead of Hinesville, Ga.Janie is preceded in death by her parents Freddie and Sadie Wesley, her brothers William Horn and Darnell Wesley, and sister, Patricia Ann Wesley. All of Baltimore, Md.Janie and Cleo have been together for 53 years. She married Cleo, her high school sweetheart, in 1985 in Fayetteville, N.C. While stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C., she went to Food Service School in Fayetteville. After moving to Fort Stewart, Ga., thanks to her friend Glenda Lawhead, she went through the ranks at Pizza Hut and was a manager for more than 14 years. During those years at Pizza Hut, Janie and Glenda got to travel New Orleans, Las Vegas and San Diego, Calif. After working in other various stores, her last store where she as a manger was at Krystal's. In 2011, she began to have medical issues and had to retire after 2013. Knowing this, Cleo made a promise to Janie that they were going to travel before she was unable to and they began their travels from Mobile, Ala. to Toronto, Canada.Janie, a/k/a, Janice, a/k/a J Nice, was known and loved by everyone who met her. She knew how to make you laugh, loved to travel, sew, cook, face time with her grandchildren, and knew the Lord and His will. Janie loved receiving flowers and roses from her husband, ALL the time.Her children remember her as a kind, gentle, patient and driven mother who encouraged them to take risks and live their dreams.God is good and we give praise and thanks to Him for placing Janie in our lives.Amen, Amen, Amen.Thomas L Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

