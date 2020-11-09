Jayden Tyree Smith, 8 passed away on November 4, 2020 at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Jayden was born on December 20, 2011 to Shante Brown and Calvin Smith. Jayden loved his dirt bike, video games and playing with his sisters and cousins. Jayden is survived by his parents and his two sister's Naliyah and Naomi. The Wake will be November 13, 2020. Visitation is between 1pm-5pm. The funeral will be November 14, 2020 at 12pm. Both will be at Dorchester Funeral Home, Midway.

