Jeanette A. Partridge, 90, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her home under the care of her family and Georgia Hospice Care. Born in West New York, N.J., she grew up in the Hell's Kitchen, N.Y., neighborhood, and at 12 moved to Astoria, N.Y. where she eventually met and married Robert Partridge. There they raised their four children, eventually moving to Long County 25 years ago. She was a homemaker and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Jeanette presented a tough demeanor yet wore her heart on her sleeve, loving those close to her very dearly. She was of the Christian faith and proceeded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert Partridge.

Survivors are her daughters and son-in-law, Janemarie Davis and Arthur of Ludowici and Barbara Partridge of Lake Worth, Fla.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Frank Partridge and Jasna of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Steven Partridge and Susan of Modena, N.Y.; grandchildren, Kerri, Tracey, Philip, Jenni, Kate, Chrissy, Stefani, Paul and Luke; 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 2 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Howard Funeral Home with Chaplain Ryan Wilson officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services in the chapel.

Burial will follow in the Georgia Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Glennville.

Remembrances are suggested to Alzheimer's research

Family and friends may sign the online register

