Jeanne Christiane Bruce passed away 16 Feb. 2020 with family and special caregivers at her side. Born in Paris, France on 29 Feb. 1932, she was the seventh child of Charles George and Juliette Godefroy Germain and survived the hardships of WWII. She met the love of her life, Samuel Everett Bruce who was serving with the US Army in Azey Le Rideau, France. They were married in 1953 and traveled the world together living in Japan, France, Germany and various locations in the United States including Virginia, Michigan, Missouri, and Georgia. She was the best stay at home mom – always volunteering her time at school by bringing in cakes and cookies and chaperoning field trips. She could sew, crochet and knit with the best of them which is why we all have lots of comforters and afghans. But above all, she loved her family, friends, and all of her dogs and granddogs.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, her parents, five brothers and two sisters, and two granddaughters Danielle and Allyson Burrill.



She is survived by three children, Joelle and Gary Garlow of Spring Lake, N.C., Wendy and Richard Sochia of Hinesville, Ga.; and Charles and Wanda Bruce of Coupland, Texas; grandchildren, Samantha and Andrew Westman, Dona Jean Bruce and John Kelso, Leann and Matthew Meyers-Short, Megan Bruce, Tara and Santiago Rojas, and Samuel Bruce; great-grandchildren, Victoria, Chloe, Caitlin, Ryker, Gracelyn, and Cody, a very special niece, Linda Martin, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Carolina Inn for their love and compassionate care of Mrs. Bruce.



Private funeral services will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery at a later date.



