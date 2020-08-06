1/1
Jeff White
Jeff White, 56, of Odum, died Monday, August 3, 2020 after a short illness. The Savannah native and former resident of Hinesville lived in Wayne County the past 8 years. He attended Bradwell Institute and was a 28-year retired firefighter with the Department of Defense stationed at Ft. Stewart. Some of his hobbies included hunting, fishing, race car events, tinkering with cars. He was predeceased by his father, George White.
Survivors are his wife, Michelle Beasley White of Odum; daughter, Molly White of Ludowici; mother, Brenda White of Riceboro; brothers, Ken (Jamie Martinez) White of Waverly and Tony (Bonita) White of Pelham; 3 nephews and a niece.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Horne officiating. Interment will be in Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the funeral home.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Coastal Courier from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rinehart & Sons Funeral Home
860 S. US Highway 301
Jesup, GA 31546
(912) 427-3718
