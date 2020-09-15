Jeffery Morris Edwards, 57, passed away September 12, 2020 at Effingham Hospital.



Jeffery was born September 10, 1963 in Savannah, GA.



He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Myles Edwards, Jr.; and grandfather, Morris Webster Oglesby, Sr.



Survivors include his wife, Nancy Scott Edwards; children, Brittany Edwards, Justin Edwards, and Jonathan Posey; mother, Marcelle Oglesby Davis (Phillip); brothers, Todd Edwards (Cindy), Scott Edwards, John Edwards, Brett Edwards (Lynne); grandmother, Maxine Anderson Oglesby; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place and will limit the number of people in the building at any given time.



Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Guyton Cemetery.



Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421

