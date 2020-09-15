1/
Jeffery Morris Edwards
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffery Morris Edwards, 57, passed away September 12, 2020 at Effingham Hospital.

Jeffery was born September 10, 1963 in Savannah, GA.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Myles Edwards, Jr.; and grandfather, Morris Webster Oglesby, Sr.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Scott Edwards; children, Brittany Edwards, Justin Edwards, and Jonathan Posey; mother, Marcelle Oglesby Davis (Phillip); brothers, Todd Edwards (Cindy), Scott Edwards, John Edwards, Brett Edwards (Lynne); grandmother, Maxine Anderson Oglesby; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place and will limit the number of people in the building at any given time.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Guyton Cemetery.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Sep. 15 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Guyton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved