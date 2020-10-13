1/1
Jeffery Rosemann
Jeffery (JAR) Rosemann, 59, gained his angel wings after fighting a good fight, on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Southeastern Medical Center.

He was a lifelong resident of Hinesville and attended Hortense Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed golfing, and bowling. He was a huge NASCAR and University of Georgia Bulldog fan. He loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by three sisters, Jan St. John, of St. Simons, Beverly Driggers of Hagan, and Julie Pearson (Glenn) of Hinesville; two brothers, Tommy Beard (Valerie) of Newport News, VA, and Ricky Rosemann (Tina) of Sharon, TN; three very special children that called him dad, Eddie, Cheyenne, and Suzie; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 in Oglethorpe Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations, social distancing will be observed, and the wearing of masks is required.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carteroglethorpe.com.

Published in Coastal Courier from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE
308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD
Hinesville, GA 31313
(912) 368-3780
