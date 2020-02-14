Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Stovall. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

In the wake of the setting sun he lifted his eyes in humble thanksgiving and he whispered softly to the "Creator" my soul overflows and I am looking through the glass of forgiveness. As I fold my tent in this troubled world, I extend my hands to Thee, in reverence, Dear God, I'm free.

Jerome Stovall was born to Louise and Lee Stovall on October 25, 1951. He was the fifth child born to this union. Growing up in Robbins, Illinois he attended Lincoln Memorial Elementary, Thomas J. Kellar School and Dwight D. Eisenhower High School.

At an early age, he confessed his love for Christ at New Friendship M.B. Church. After moving to Hinesville, Georgia, he joined Trinity Missionary Baptist Temple under Rev. Dr. Jimmie L. Smiley; where he served as a choir member and a faithful member of the Brotherhood. Later he joined Live Oak Church of God under the leadership of Rev. Mike Cowart where he served as a choir member and church greeter.

Jerome was a self-employed carpenter; craftsman, builder, mason, woodworker and painter, who had high work ethics and took pride in his work. He enjoyed outdoors as evident by his love of boating, fishing, camping, motorcycling and grilling. But most of all he cherished spending time with family.

Jerome entered into holy matrimony with LaVerne Spearmon on February 3, 1979 and she loved and supported him through every endeavor.

Jerome is preceded in death by both parents, grandson, Zy'Air Andre Stovall, brother, Maurice Stovall Sr; sisters, Billie Patricia Hunt and Gwendolyn Stovall.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, LaVerne, sons, Jerome Andre' (Dorazelia) Stovall and Phillip Stovall; daughters, Tameika (Willie) Way and Shamicka Lloyd; thirteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; one brother, Lee (Jessie) Stovall; two sisters, Dorinda (Hoover) Darden and Pelzona Andrew; Aunt, Marilyn Jordan; close friend Johnny L. Walker and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. His family and friends will carry him in their hearts forever!

Memorial Service: 1:00p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Live Oak Church of God, 296 Live Oak Church Road, Hinesville, Ga. 31313.

Published in Coastal Courier from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020

