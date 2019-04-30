Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessica F. Wilds. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

Jessica Frantzen Wilds was born on July 14, 1979 in LaSalle, IL. She died unexpectedly from a sudden illness on April 26, 2019.



Jessica, more affectionately known as "Jesse", moved about to several different military bases as a child. She attended high school in Watertown, NY .



"Jesse" moved to Hinesville, GA in 2001. She met and later married the love of her life, Cleveland R. Wilds, II (Robbie) on July 30, 2016. No children were born to this union.



She attended New Life Family Church in Midway, GA. She dearly loved her church family, to include the Ladies Bible Study Group. She thoroughly enjoyed volunteering at the Hangar Food Pantry, which afforded her the opportunity to get to know the local people. "Jesse" enjoyed sewing, reading, and spending time with her beloved dogs "Finn" and "Luna".



She leaves to mourn her cherished memory, a devoted husband, "Robbie"; her mother, Dee Ann Crist(fiancé Randall Anderson); three brothers, Matthew Grems, Tony Frantzen(Melissa), Andrew Crist(Amanda); mother-in-law, Joyce V. Wilds; uncles, Michael Frantzen(Carol), Terry Frantzen(Cindy), Steve Frantzen, Randy Frantzen(Karen); three aunts, Patti Presthus, Shirley A. Williams, and Carolyn Edmonson; sisters-in-law, Sharon L. Alvin(Ambrose), Karen W. Henderson(Oscar), Patricia W. Daniels(Tony), Glenda W. Roberts(Ulysses); two nieces, Sadie Frantzen and Dominique Daniels; three nephews, Christopher R. Morrison, Logan Grems, and Eli Frantzen, and a host of other family and friends.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at New Life Family Church in Midway, Georgia. Pastor Dennis Heimermann will officiate.



Remains were entrusted to Dorchester Funeral Home.

Jessica Frantzen Wilds was born on July 14, 1979 in LaSalle, IL. She died unexpectedly from a sudden illness on April 26, 2019.Jessica, more affectionately known as "Jesse", moved about to several different military bases as a child. She attended high school in Watertown, NY ."Jesse" moved to Hinesville, GA in 2001. She met and later married the love of her life, Cleveland R. Wilds, II (Robbie) on July 30, 2016. No children were born to this union.She attended New Life Family Church in Midway, GA. She dearly loved her church family, to include the Ladies Bible Study Group. She thoroughly enjoyed volunteering at the Hangar Food Pantry, which afforded her the opportunity to get to know the local people. "Jesse" enjoyed sewing, reading, and spending time with her beloved dogs "Finn" and "Luna".She leaves to mourn her cherished memory, a devoted husband, "Robbie"; her mother, Dee Ann Crist(fiancé Randall Anderson); three brothers, Matthew Grems, Tony Frantzen(Melissa), Andrew Crist(Amanda); mother-in-law, Joyce V. Wilds; uncles, Michael Frantzen(Carol), Terry Frantzen(Cindy), Steve Frantzen, Randy Frantzen(Karen); three aunts, Patti Presthus, Shirley A. Williams, and Carolyn Edmonson; sisters-in-law, Sharon L. Alvin(Ambrose), Karen W. Henderson(Oscar), Patricia W. Daniels(Tony), Glenda W. Roberts(Ulysses); two nieces, Sadie Frantzen and Dominique Daniels; three nephews, Christopher R. Morrison, Logan Grems, and Eli Frantzen, and a host of other family and friends.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at New Life Family Church in Midway, Georgia. Pastor Dennis Heimermann will officiate.Remains were entrusted to Dorchester Funeral Home. Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close