Jewell L. Rogers, 87, passed away at home surrounded by her family Wednesday, October 9, 2019, after a short illness.
Born in Savannah, she lived most of her life in Liberty County. Jewell was a practicing Baptist for the past 80 years and was a current member of Fleming Baptist Church. She was retired from Interstate Paper after 34 years of service. She was a long serving member of the Interstate Unlimited Federal Credit Union and served as Chairman of the Board for many years. She loved to travel, garden, and cook, and she never wanted to see anyone to go hungry.
She is survived by her two children, Harry Rogers (Candace) of Fleming and Alice Rogers of Richmond Hill; and one grandchild, William Harold Rogers.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Mt. Olivet Methodist Church Building Fund, 337 Mt. Olivet Church Road, Fleming, GA 31309, or Fleming Baptist Church Building Fund, 3526 North Coastal Highway, Fleming, GA 31309.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
Published in Coastal Courier from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019