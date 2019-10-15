Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jiley Ervin Wells. View Sign Service Information Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici 57 Oak St NW Ludowici , GA 31316 (912)-545-2061 Send Flowers Obituary

Jiley Ervin Wells, 75, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home under the care of his family and Georgia Hospice Care. A native and lifelong resident of Liberty County, he retired from the Georgia Army National Guard, having worked at MATES for twenty-seven years and owned and operated a mobile home supply business for thirteen years. An avid sports fan, he followed the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs, and Bradwell Tigers faithfully. A man of faith, he valued his family and church family, was a member, deacon, and Sunday school teacher at Elim Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his sister, Avis Wisner.

Survivors are his wife of fifty-one years, Nell Wells of Hinesville; daughter, Laura Wells of Hinesville; sons and daughters-in-law, Carson and Michal Wells and Daniel and Julie Wells of Ludowici; sister, Kay Greene of Hinesville; brothers and sisters-in-law, A. G. and Marie Wells, Dean and Margie Wells of Hinesville, and Wyman and Patty Wells of Richmond Hill; grandchildren, Ethan Wells and Cora Atwood; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 17 at 1 PM at Elim Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Howard and Rev. Johnny Ellison officiating. Burial will follow in the Georgia Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Glennville with military honors.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16 from 5-8 PM at the church.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Senior Adult S.S. class of Elim Baptist Church.

Family and friends may sign the online register at

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici. Jiley Ervin Wells, 75, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home under the care of his family and Georgia Hospice Care. A native and lifelong resident of Liberty County, he retired from the Georgia Army National Guard, having worked at MATES for twenty-seven years and owned and operated a mobile home supply business for thirteen years. An avid sports fan, he followed the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs, and Bradwell Tigers faithfully. A man of faith, he valued his family and church family, was a member, deacon, and Sunday school teacher at Elim Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his sister, Avis Wisner.Survivors are his wife of fifty-one years, Nell Wells of Hinesville; daughter, Laura Wells of Hinesville; sons and daughters-in-law, Carson and Michal Wells and Daniel and Julie Wells of Ludowici; sister, Kay Greene of Hinesville; brothers and sisters-in-law, A. G. and Marie Wells, Dean and Margie Wells of Hinesville, and Wyman and Patty Wells of Richmond Hill; grandchildren, Ethan Wells and Cora Atwood; numerous nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 17 at 1 PM at Elim Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Howard and Rev. Johnny Ellison officiating. Burial will follow in the Georgia Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Glennville with military honors.Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16 from 5-8 PM at the church.Honorary pallbearers will be the Senior Adult S.S. class of Elim Baptist Church.Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici. Published in Coastal Courier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close