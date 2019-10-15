Jiley Ervin Wells, 75, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home under the care of his family and Georgia Hospice Care. A native and lifelong resident of Liberty County, he retired from the Georgia Army National Guard, having worked at MATES for twenty-seven years and owned and operated a mobile home supply business for thirteen years. An avid sports fan, he followed the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs, and Bradwell Tigers faithfully. A man of faith, he valued his family and church family, was a member, deacon, and Sunday school teacher at Elim Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his sister, Avis Wisner.
Survivors are his wife of fifty-one years, Nell Wells of Hinesville; daughter, Laura Wells of Hinesville; sons and daughters-in-law, Carson and Michal Wells and Daniel and Julie Wells of Ludowici; sister, Kay Greene of Hinesville; brothers and sisters-in-law, A. G. and Marie Wells, Dean and Margie Wells of Hinesville, and Wyman and Patty Wells of Richmond Hill; grandchildren, Ethan Wells and Cora Atwood; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 17 at 1 PM at Elim Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Howard and Rev. Johnny Ellison officiating. Burial will follow in the Georgia Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Glennville with military honors.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16 from 5-8 PM at the church.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Senior Adult S.S. class of Elim Baptist Church.
Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.
Published in Coastal Courier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019