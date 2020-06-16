Retired SGM J.M. "J" Taylor Walker, 90, passed away at Glenvue Health and Rehab in Glennville, Georgia on June 14, 2020. A resident of Isle of Wight for almost 40 years, J was born in Gaston County, North Carolina on February 1, 1930 to Albert W. And Ilene Hovis Walker. J served in the United States Army Signal Corps for 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, garden and watch NASCAR. After retirement he spent much of his time engaged in his favorite pastimes or discussing the finer points with his friends and relations. J is survived by his sister, June Moody and his children, Ronald J. Walker, Glenda Standridge, Beverly J. Maulden, Mary Jane McCabe, Elizabeth J. Collins, Rebecca Walker and Marilyn L. Cunningham as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. J was a Shriner, a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the American Legion and the NRA. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Midway Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to your preferred veterans charity. Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

