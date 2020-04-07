Allenhurst
Ms. Jo Ann Walthour, 76, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Jesup Georgia. She was born on May 27, 1943, to the late Leslie Peters and the late Edna (Dunham) Peters in New York. She was raised in Georgia by her great uncle and aunt, Dave and Ophelia Hillary. Jo Ann Walthour was a long-time member of Pleasant Hill Holiness Church in Allenhurst.
There will be a viewing from 12-2 p.m. On Thursday, April 9 at Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, GA 31320. The graveside service is at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 9 at Baconton Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery Allenhurst, Georgia.
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2020