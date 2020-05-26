Joan Meissner
1949 - 2020
Joan Meissner, 70, of Hinesville, passed away Friday, May 22,2020, with her loving husband by her side.

She was born to Richard and Helen Hrinda on Dec 9, 1949, in Pittsburgh, PA, and was married to Gary Meissner for a wonderful 52 years.

Joan spent many years working for the military Post Exchange and retired after 20 years of loyal service. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Victory Community Catholic Church at Ft. Stewart. It was her faith that helped Joan to keep a positive attitude through all the medical issues she endured later in life. Though her health was declining for some time, her indomitable spirit kept her pushing through the pain. When anyone else would have broken, Joan stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like.

Joan was a loving wife and mother who had a big heart. She was the rock of the family to whom everyone turned in times of need for comfort and encouragement. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories…from making you some of her amazing baked goods to beating you in any card game she played. She will be greatly missed by everyone who was close to her.

She is survived by her husband, Gary; brother Richard Hrinda; children, Gary and Everett; daughter-in-law, Michelle; grandchildren, Michael, Elisheva and Daniel; and a host of other loving extended family members.

A memorial service to honor Joan's life will be held in Pittsburgh in the near future.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is assisting the Meissner family. Online condolences may be made at www.CarterOglethorpe.com.

Published in Coastal Courier from May 26 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
