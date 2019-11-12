Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dobbs Funeral Home 430 North Kirkman Road Orlando , FL 32811 (407)-578-7720 Service 11:00 AM Dobbs Funeral Home 430 North Kirkman Road Orlando , FL 32811 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne Hodges "Mama Jo" Groover passed away at the age of 88 on October 27th, 2019, in her adopted home of Orlando Florida, where she lived for the past 46 years. She spent her final hours at the Cornerstone Hospice Center of Orlando, surrounded by family and friends.



Joanne Hodges was the ninth and last child born to Henry Clifton Hodges and Synthia Lou Weathers Hodges on October 13, 1931, in Ludowici, Long County, Georgia. She married the love of her life, Ralph Hillis Groover Jr, in 1952, and they spent the next 57 years together. While he served in the Army, all over the world for thirty-one years, she held down the "fort" – including moving over 20 times from Georgia, to California, Virginia, Alaska, Maryland, Mississippi, and Louisiana. They made their final retirement home in Orlando, Florida.



Mama Jo was pre-deceased by her husband, whom she goes to join now for eternity, and her grandson Kellen Todd Gibney. She is survived by four children who have been the focus of her life: Sherrie Gibney-Sherman (Ken), Sandra "Cindy" Groover (Charley), Major General Ralph Groover III (Lynne), and Lea Anne Groover (Alfredo); seven grandchildren: Alexandra Gibney (Will), Mollie Sherman (Austin), Armando "Trey" Hernandez (Laurie), Hailey Groover, MacKenzie Groover, Richard Day (Sheyanna), and Chris "CK" Day; five great-grandchildren: Kellin Waters, Louis Siegrist, George Siegrist, Asher Harris, and Grayson Day ; and many more in her extended family.



Services were held at the Dobbs Funeral Home, 430 North Kirkman Road, Orlando, Florida 32811 on Tuesday, October 29th, at 11 AM.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:



Foothills Education Charter High School

Mama Jo Spirit of Foothills Scholarship

2415 Jefferson Road, Suite B

PO Box 7427

Athens, GA 30604



Joanne Hodges "Mama Jo" Groover passed away at the age of 88 on October 27th, 2019, in her adopted home of Orlando Florida, where she lived for the past 46 years. She spent her final hours at the Cornerstone Hospice Center of Orlando, surrounded by family and friends.Joanne Hodges was the ninth and last child born to Henry Clifton Hodges and Synthia Lou Weathers Hodges on October 13, 1931, in Ludowici, Long County, Georgia. She married the love of her life, Ralph Hillis Groover Jr, in 1952, and they spent the next 57 years together. While he served in the Army, all over the world for thirty-one years, she held down the "fort" – including moving over 20 times from Georgia, to California, Virginia, Alaska, Maryland, Mississippi, and Louisiana. They made their final retirement home in Orlando, Florida.Mama Jo was pre-deceased by her husband, whom she goes to join now for eternity, and her grandson Kellen Todd Gibney. She is survived by four children who have been the focus of her life: Sherrie Gibney-Sherman (Ken), Sandra "Cindy" Groover (Charley), Major General Ralph Groover III (Lynne), and Lea Anne Groover (Alfredo); seven grandchildren: Alexandra Gibney (Will), Mollie Sherman (Austin), Armando "Trey" Hernandez (Laurie), Hailey Groover, MacKenzie Groover, Richard Day (Sheyanna), and Chris "CK" Day; five great-grandchildren: Kellin Waters, Louis Siegrist, George Siegrist, Asher Harris, and Grayson Day ; and many more in her extended family.Services were held at the Dobbs Funeral Home, 430 North Kirkman Road, Orlando, Florida 32811 on Tuesday, October 29th, at 11 AM.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:Foothills Education Charter High SchoolMama Jo Spirit of Foothills Scholarship2415 Jefferson Road, Suite BPO Box 7427Athens, GA 30604 Published in Coastal Courier from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close