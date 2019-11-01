Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe C. Underwood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Joe C. Underwood II, age 72, of Mt. Vernon passed away late October 28 at his second residence in Sunbury after a brief illness. A native of Liberty County, living most of his life in Mt. Vernon, Joe was owner of Mt. Vernon Insurance Agency for 24 years. He then worked with several insurance agencies, companies, and the Georgia State Insurance Department. Joe was a member of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church where he served on several committees.



He is preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Emily Underwood, and a sister, Gene Zeigler.



He is survived by his wife, Cathy Underwood of Mt. Vernon; a daughter, Terri Paulk (Schel) of Guyton, and a son, Joe "Jody" Underwood (Kristin) of Boston, Massachusetts. He adored his 11 grandchildren: Danielle (Timmy Peavy), Scheldon, Adrianna, Shawn, Melissa, Darcey, Shane, Stacey, and Abbigail Paulk and Emily and Jonathan Underwood as well as his great-granddaughter, Hannah, a brother, Johnny Underwood, and 4 nieces and nephews.



Funeral Services were held Friday, November 1, at 11:00AM at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. Interment followed. The family received friends for visitation at Ronnie L. Stewart Funeral Service Vidalia Chapel on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00PM.



In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made in his name to .





Mr. Joe C. Underwood II, age 72, of Mt. Vernon passed away late October 28 at his second residence in Sunbury after a brief illness. A native of Liberty County, living most of his life in Mt. Vernon, Joe was owner of Mt. Vernon Insurance Agency for 24 years. He then worked with several insurance agencies, companies, and the Georgia State Insurance Department. Joe was a member of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church where he served on several committees.He is preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Emily Underwood, and a sister, Gene Zeigler.He is survived by his wife, Cathy Underwood of Mt. Vernon; a daughter, Terri Paulk (Schel) of Guyton, and a son, Joe "Jody" Underwood (Kristin) of Boston, Massachusetts. He adored his 11 grandchildren: Danielle (Timmy Peavy), Scheldon, Adrianna, Shawn, Melissa, Darcey, Shane, Stacey, and Abbigail Paulk and Emily and Jonathan Underwood as well as his great-granddaughter, Hannah, a brother, Johnny Underwood, and 4 nieces and nephews.Funeral Services were held Friday, November 1, at 11:00AM at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. Interment followed. The family received friends for visitation at Ronnie L. Stewart Funeral Service Vidalia Chapel on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00PM.In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made in his name to . Published in Coastal Courier from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.