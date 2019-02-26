TIFTON – Joe Jeffery "Jeff" Smiley, 65, of Tifton passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at his residence. A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Hinesville Cemetery.
Born September 23, 1953 in Jesup, Mr. Smiley was the son of Louise Keith Smiley Goodson of Hinesville and the late Rufus Kenneth Smiley, Sr. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Rufus Kenneth Smiley, Jr. He graduated from the Bradwell Institute in Hinesville and Brewton Parker College in Mount Vernon. He formerly worked at the commissary location in Fort Stewart and was self-employed in land management.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Smiley is survived by his wife, Sharon Wommack Krabbe Smiley of Tifton; his children and their spouses, Korri Krabbe Jones and husband Jeremy, Traci Krabbe Haswell and husband Jarrett and Kelli Krabbe Garner and husband Daniel; his grandchildren, Seth and Sy Jones, Ana and Samuel Haswell and Abbe and Dru Garner; one sister, Patricia Smiley Graddy and husband Len; a sister-in-law, Angie Smiley; his nieces, Alison Smiley Hugli and husband Brian and Heather Graddy; his nephew, Kenneth Smiley III and wife Teri; several great-nieces; and a great-nephew.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Tift County Fire and Rescue, 340 Tifton-Eldorado Road, Tifton, GA 31794; or the Tift County Humane Society, 278 Georgia Highway 125 South, Tifton, GA 31794.
