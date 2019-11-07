Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Mack Adams. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Mack Adams, 84, of Hinesville, passed away on Nov. 6, 2019, in Claxton, Ga., after a brief illness.



Born in Montgomery County, Ga., to Ernest Everett Adams and Lilly Jo McAllister on Nov. 9, 1934, Joe Mack went to school in and around Uvalda, Ga. He worked as a carpenter in Savannah and retired in 1998 from the construction and support department of Coastal Utilities after 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting as well as spending time with his loving family.



Joe Mack is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Martha Lou Adams, and his children, Steven L. Adams of Savannah, Joann Adams Wilson (Donald) of Ludowici, and Jan Adams DiNitto (Paul) of Statesboro. Additionally, he is survived by three grandsons, Thomas Adam Wilson of Panama City, Fla., Connor DiNitto and Nicholas DiNitto of Statesboro, and two great-grandchildren. Joe Mack was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Terri Adams (Steve).



Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel in Hinesville. Visitation will be 12-1 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m.



Interment will be in the McAllister Cemetery in Montgomery County at a later date.



Joe Mack touched numerous lives with his kindness and love and will be forever missed by all.

Joe Mack Adams, 84, of Hinesville, passed away on Nov. 6, 2019, in Claxton, Ga., after a brief illness.Born in Montgomery County, Ga., to Ernest Everett Adams and Lilly Jo McAllister on Nov. 9, 1934, Joe Mack went to school in and around Uvalda, Ga. He worked as a carpenter in Savannah and retired in 1998 from the construction and support department of Coastal Utilities after 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting as well as spending time with his loving family.Joe Mack is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Martha Lou Adams, and his children, Steven L. Adams of Savannah, Joann Adams Wilson (Donald) of Ludowici, and Jan Adams DiNitto (Paul) of Statesboro. Additionally, he is survived by three grandsons, Thomas Adam Wilson of Panama City, Fla., Connor DiNitto and Nicholas DiNitto of Statesboro, and two great-grandchildren. Joe Mack was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Terri Adams (Steve).Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel in Hinesville. Visitation will be 12-1 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m.Interment will be in the McAllister Cemetery in Montgomery County at a later date.Joe Mack touched numerous lives with his kindness and love and will be forever missed by all. Published in Coastal Courier from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close