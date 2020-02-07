Walthourville
Johanna Anna Leach passed away at home Wednesday, February 05, 2020, surrounded by her family.
A native of Grafenwohr, Germany, she was a resident of Hinesville for 45 years. She attended Walthourville Baptist Church and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was the co-owner of Bob Leach Heating and Air for many years.
She was preceded in death by a son, Eric Leach.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bob Leach; son, Allen Leach (Peggy), and daughter, Pamela Leach; two sisters; six grandchildren, Dana Smiley, Justin Leach, Shelby Radford, Chelsea Dillard, Steven Forbes, and Daniel Forbes; eight great-grandchildren, Jayden Leach, Bentley, Chandler, Jayden Forbes, Julia Belle, Myra, Kegan, & Leven.; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Monday, February 10, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
Remembrances may be made to Walthourville Baptist Church, 96 Vandiver Street, Walthourville, GA 31333.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
Published in Coastal Courier from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2020