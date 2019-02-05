Obituary Guest Book View Sign

John Mark Apel, 58, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by his family.

Born in Mt. Vernon, Ga., Mark lived most of his life in Hinesville. A 1980 graduate of Bradwell Institute, he went on to earn degrees in Mechanical Engineering (1985) and Print Management with a minor in Physics (1987) from Georgia Southern University. He worked 25 years in the print industry and the last five in mechanical engineering. He was a member of Hinesville First Baptist Church. A steadfast "Trekkie", he was a member and co-founder of IKEF, an international Star Trek fan club. As a young boy, he was involved in Boy Scouts and was a big Miami Dolphins fan. He also enjoyed art, playing his guitar, and being with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jessie Apel; step-daughter, Crissy Evans (Jonathan) of Reidsville; two grandchildren, Riley and Cayden; father and mother, Roger and Shirley Apel of Harlem, Ga.; sister, Lisa Sprinkle (Dan) of Thomson, Ga.; four nephews and eleven great-nieces and -nephews; and an uncle and aunt, Harold and Brenda Jones of Alachua, Fla.; and numerous loving family and friends.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 4 p.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Oatland Island Wildlife Center of Savannah (

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD

Hinesville , GA 31313

