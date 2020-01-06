RICEBORO
John Willie Brown, Sr. was born on September 13, 1942 to the late Clinton and Lottie M. Brown. He was raised by his aunt, the late Elizabeth Collins after his mother passed away. He attended the Liberty County public schools. Later, he went to work for Gulf/BP Oil and Gas as a truck driver, and retired after 25 years of service. He then worked for Sommers Oil and Gas for 9 years. He was also a talented carpenter in his spare time.
John departed this life surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, December 31, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah, GA. His memories will be forever cherished by his loving wife of 54 years, Hester L. Brown; one faithful daughter, Ramona Brown of Hinesville, GA; his devoted sons, John W. Brown of Miami, FL, Gregory (Charisse) Brown, and James Brown all of Riceboro, GA; and two brothers, Christopher Brown and Ulysses (Margaret) Brown all of Riceboro, GA.
He had five siblings who preceded him in death: four brothers, James, Lawrence, Benjamin, and David Brown and one sister, Carolyn Stevens.
Wake will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, GA.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at First African Baptist Church, 1709 Barrington Ferry Road, Riceboro, GA.
Interment will be at First African Baptist Church Cemetery
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020