Service Information

Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE
308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD
Hinesville , GA 31313
(912)-368-3780

Memorial service
3:30 PM
Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE
308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD
Hinesville , GA 31313

Johnnie Mae Rollison, 93, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Savannah.

Born in Arcadia, Fla., she was raised in Hinesville, where she resided all her life. She was a beautician until her retirement and was a member of Bethesda Church.

Johnnie was an avid prayer warrior, loved to read and enjoyed spending time gardening. One of her most rewarding contributions was her involvement with the Fraser Center.

She is preceded in death by her husband Rembert Lee Rollison, two sons, Lt. Colonel Rembert Gary Rollison and Barry Lee Rollison.

Surviving is her son and daughter-in-law Mark Reid and Donna Rollison of Charlotte; grandchildren, Kirby Rollison, Amy Dobler (Drew), Katherine Howard (Jason), Megan Krause (Daniel) and Reid Rollison (Casey), twelve grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is planned for 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel, 308 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, Ga. 31313

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to a Host Home for developmentally disabled individuals which assists young men to live their best life, in Johnnie Rollison's memory and in honor of her caregiver and friend, Liane Johnson, c/o John E. Johnson, Whitetail Circle, Hinesville, Ga., 31313.

A special thank you and blessings to her nurses and staff at Coastal Manor who cared for her during the past two years.

