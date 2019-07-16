Mr. Johnny Clemmons, age 73, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Coastal Manor Nursing Home. He was born to the late Buelah Jackson in Savannah, Georgia on August 7, 1945. He was a faithful and dedicated member at Baconton Missionary Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish in his memories, one son, Vernon (Mary) Clemmons; one daughter, Bathalethea (Lisa)(Alonza) Bacon; one goddaughter, Vanessa (Nathaniel) Strobert; ten grandchildren, Derrick (Richelle) Chisolm, Sherri Orr (Darion Williams), D'Andrey Orr, Shanna Scott (Taquinna Nelson), Dion Orr, Shanice Chisholm, Dontavious Orr, Jeremy Clemmmons, Nigel Clemmons; eighteen great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 1-2 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 Baconton Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral Services: 2 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Baconton Missionary Baptist Church, 20 Tibet Road, Walthourville, Georgia 31333
Interment: Baconton Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from July 16 to July 23, 2019