Service Information Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel 10512 Ford Avenue Richmond Hill , GA 31324 (912)-756-2222 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Shrimp Docks Marina Sunbury , GA

Jonathan Lee Lyle, 52, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.

Lee was born on June 2, 1967 in Carroll County, Georgia, and was raised in Lake City, Ga. He held a captain's fishing license and was an avid saltwater fisherman. He enjoyed being on the water with his Dad and many friends and spending time at his family-owned marina, The Shrimp Docks Marina in Sunbury, Ga. He was also an avid fly fisherman and spent many summers out west fishing and camping. In Lee's earlier days he was a true rock 'n' roller as a drummer in several local Atlanta bands. He was the owner of Lyle Mobile Fire Protection and a former partner with his brothers at The Shrimp Docks Restaurant in Sunbury. He was a member of Compassion Christian Church and volunteered with the children's ministry at the Midway Campus. Lee was super excited about the upcoming birth of his first grandchild in December 2019, Miss Georgia Claire McIntyre.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mimi Lyle; maternal grandparents, William and Leila Barnett; and his beloved Jack Russell, PeeWee.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Lyle; daughters and son-in-law, Meagan Lyle McIntyre (Justin) and Carson Olivia French; parents, Dr. Terry A. and Anne B. Lyle of Sunbury; brothers, Mike Lyle (Janet) of Sunbury and Lonnie Lyle (Robbin) of Rockmart, Ga.; cherished miniature dachshund, Honey; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Shrimp Docks Marina, in Sunbury, Ga. All friends and family are welcome to attend. Dress is casual just as Lee would have it.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, Post Office Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 (

Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

