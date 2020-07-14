1/1
Jose William Ruiz-Diaz
1951 - 2020
Jose William Ruiz-Diaz, 68, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 10, 2020, at Liberty Regional Medical Center.
Born in San Juan, P.R., November 4th, 1951, he was the son of the pastors of Tomás Ruiz and Elizabeth Díaz and a veteran of the United States Army. A romantic and loving husband, and a loving father, Mr. Ruiz-Diaz was an adventurous man who was also an inventor. He enjoyed boating with his family and was a beach and motorcycle enthusiast. The best Professional Clown who made everyone laugh, he never met a stranger, only a new friend. He loved share the word of God and invite everybody to church. He was a Community Leader who was called to work with drug addicts to get them off the streets.
He is survived by his wife, Raquel Cumba; sons, Ivette, William, Wilfredo, Cathy, Jogui, Tainy, and Wilberto; siblings, Johnny, Elsie and Irma; grandsons, Jahdiel, Beverly, Natalia, Axel, Nicole, Kenny, Verónica, Paola, Ashley, Liz, Vida and Fredito; one great-grandson, Noel, and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
Walk-Thru Visitation will be 3-5 pm, Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral Services and military honors will follow in the chapel at 5pm.
Due to restrictions set in place during the current COVID19 health crisis, attendance at the funeral home is limited, social distancing practices will be observed, and face coverings are required. Please join us via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.CarterOglethorpe.com.

Published in Coastal Courier from Jul. 14 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE
JUL
19
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE
