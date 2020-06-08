Joseph Daniel "Danny" Futch
Joseph Daniel Futch (Danny) age 55 died Tuesday June 2, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital after a short illness. He was a graduate from the class of 1982 at Bradwell Institute. He was a retired Master Plumber and a native of Liberty County. He was a loving Son, Father and Brother and was loved by all his family and friends. He loved to fish, gardening, raise chickens and loved his Dog Duke. He was a big-hearted person who would help anyone without hesitating.

He is survived by his Mother, Margaret Gail Miness of Fleming GA. Sister Tammie Payton of Fleming GA. Son Daniel Futch, (Daughter-in-Law Emilee-Faith) preceded in death by his Grandson Carson-Riley Futch. Two Nephews Terry and Tyler Payton of Fleming Ga. One Niece Briana Payton of Fleming Ga and several Uncles, Aunt, and Cousins and one great nephew.

Active Pall Bearers will be Terry Payton, Tyler Payton, Wesley King, Jay Stevens, Damon Stinson, and Rusty Payton.

Grave side services will be held June 8th at 11:00 A.M. at the Hinesville Cemetery with Pastor Mark Downs officiating.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home In Flemington is handling arrangements.

Published in Coastal Courier from Jun. 8 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hinesville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Flemington
1822 E Oglethorpe Highway
Hinesville (Flemington), GA 31313
(912) 876-5095
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

