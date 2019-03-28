Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Edward Thompson. View Sign

Richmond Hill – Joseph Edward Thompson, 91, departed this life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

As a youth, Joe sang in the St. John's Church Choir for three years under the direction of William Brooks Reayes. He attended Savannah High School and Georgia Southern University. Joe was a World War II veteran and served in both Atlantic and Pacific theaters.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Marion Thompson; and daughter, Calysata Marie Thompson.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Christine Nease Thompson; son, Joe, Jr. (Lisa and two step-children, Brooke, and Haley); grandson/son, Thomas Brown (Laura); grandchildren, Joseph Edward Thompson, III (Becky), Kevin Thompson (Sharron), Jake Thompson, Cynthia Bobo (Todd), Patrick Thompson (Katie), and Don Thompson; daughter-in-law, Pandy Thompson; and great-grandchildren, Andie, Rex, Eli, Madaline, Harrison, Luke, Siena Rose, Samantha Ruth, Summer Reece, William, Steven, Brooks, and Mackenzie.

Graveside services will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Hinesville First United Methodist Church, 203 North Main Street, Hinesville, GA 31313.

Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

10512 Ford Avenue PO Box 1717

Richmond Hill , GA 31324

