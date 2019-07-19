With love and admiration we announce the passing of our brother Joseph F. Dunn of Hinesville, Georgia and Wilmington, North Carolina on June 29, 2019.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife Mary M. Dunn (Krause) of Hinesville and Manistee, Michigan on March 31, 2019. They were preceded by their young son Clifford. Together, they risked life, saved life and gave life. They did this for their family, for the man on their left and the one on their right, for their country and for all the children with cancer. They lay now, together, under the stars. No greater love, no finer monument, no better epitaph.

