Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Funeral service 10:30 AM Midway First Baptist Church

Joyce Darlene Lampel, 74, died unexpectedly Feb.16, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 11, 1945, in Springfield, Ill., the daughter of William Lee Jones and Orra Lorene (Wilkerson) Cathcart.



Joyce served in the U.S. Army for eight years and the National Guard for an additional four years. She received her GED and graduated from Cosmetology school. She married the love of her life, Gary E. Lampel, on Jan. 15, 1982.



Joyce worked various jobs to help support her family, but her most prized job was being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a member of Midway First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and enjoyed the fellowship of the believers. She enjoyed bowling, baking, and decorating cakes, but, mostly she enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.



Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She lit up anytime she was around her grandchildren and she loved her family dearly.



She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and one sister.



Joyce is survived by Gary E. Lampel of the home, Dena and Kenneth Barrow of Florida, Dale and Valerie Kelley of Florida, Christine and Peter Haynes of Virginia, Susan and Darnell Jones of Oklahoma, Nicole and Scott Altis of Georgia, Jason Lampel of Maryland, five brothers and four sisters. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way.



Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Midway First Baptist Church with Reverend J.C. Wright officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glenville, Ga.



Pallbearers will be Jason Lampel, Dale Kelly, Kenneth Burrow Jr., Tim Huffman, Scott Altis, Darnell "Chico" Jones, and David Brashear.



