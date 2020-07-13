1/1
Joyce (Axford) McClanahan
1938 - 2020
Joyce Axford McClanahan, 82, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Hazelhurst while under the care of hospice.
Joyce was born on January 11, 1938 to the late James Axford and Bertie Jenkins Axford.
Joyce was a telephone operator for years and a homemaker. She was of the Baptist faith, and was a Sunday school teacher and volunteer at Westside Baptist Church and Poplar Head Church In Long County. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Leon McClanahan, Sr.; son, Leon McClanahan, Jr., and her parents.
Joyce is survived by daughter, Bertha Webb (Ron) and their children, Ashley, Justin and Ron; son, Lee McClanahan (Jamie) and their children, Brittany, Kyle, Midnight and Winter; daughter, Joyce Ann McClanahan; and several other family members.
Pallbearers will be Lee McClanahan, Kyle McClanahan, Ernie McClanahan, Clayton Wells, Daniel Wells and Arthur Stanton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Dasher, Richard Bradham and Daryl Maney.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Poplar Head Baptist Church Cemetery, Highway 196 In Long County with Rev. Tommy Ray officiating.
Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Coastal Courier from Jul. 13 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Flemington
1822 E Oglethorpe Highway
Hinesville (Flemington), GA 31313
(912) 876-5095
