Julie Petain, 79, passed away at home Tuesday, October 20, 2020 with her husband by her side.
Julie was born in Vietnam on February 17, 1941 to Boc and Thi Phanh. She moved to the United States in 1970 with her husband, Konstantine Petain. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved gardening and cooking. She was a member of Gum Branch Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Kostantine Petain; children, John Petain, Mary Bass, Nick Petain, and Tommy Petain; seven grandchildren, Alicia Petain, Taylor Christner, Mitchell Petain, Tyler McGowan, Jordan Bass, Jewel Bass, Nikolas Petain; and one great-grandchild, Jackson Keim.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Gumbranch Baptist Church with Reverend Gabe Gill, officiating. Burial was in Gumbranch Baptist Church Cemetery.
