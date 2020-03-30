Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justin W. Johns. View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville (Flemington) , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Send Flowers Obituary

Justin W. Johns, a loyal family-man and long time resident of Hinesville, Ga. passed away suddenly, at his home with family, on March 27, 2020 at the age of 51.

He was born January 23, 1969 in Blackwell, OK. the son of Jerry Johns and Cheryl Johns. While growing up a military BRAT he resided in multiple locations around the world, Aschaffenburg, Germany being his favorite destination, he decided to call Hinesville his home for the past 27 years.

Justin was a devoted son, brother, and uncle. He enjoyed spending quality time with his close family and friends, and creating lasting memories; usually finding comfort in bringing joy to those he loved. He provided constant love and support for his mother with no hesitation. Justin was full of humor and frequently cracked jokes on his brother, sisters, nieces, and nephews. He was always there for those who were in need and never asked for anything in return. He was a man of honor, love, and stubbornness til his last day. Justin's spirit will forever live on, with his loved ones.

Justin is survived by his parents; his brother, Robert Johns; sisters, Cassie Johns, Amber Johns, and Janelle Johns; five nieces, Brianica Williams, Kiara Velez, MiAngel Wallace, Mechelle Marshall, and Nevaeh Johns;seven nephews, Melvin Velez, Marquis Wallace, Milik Wallace, Jerome Bacon, Dailon Bacon, Tearron Dixon, and David Bacon. His great nephews and niece include Jeremiah Velez, Jordan Bowen, and Gabriella Speight. Justin will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

At Justin's wishes, there will be no public service; his life will be celebrated with close family and friends. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home at 1822 E Oglethorpe Hwy. Hinesville, GA. 31313.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

