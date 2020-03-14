Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Denise Frank. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Denise Frank, age 53, passed away peacefully March 08, 2020 due to breast cancer.

She was born August 22, 1966 in Brunswick, Ga. Karen graduated from Bradwell Institute High

School. Karen worked at AAFES for over 19 years, Lock-n Leave for 4 years.

She married her longtime friend and love, Anthony Frank and spent 9 years together.

Karen was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and

embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She had a vivacious

personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went.

She loved to love on people. She was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

She spent her time traveling with family and friends and just exploring life.

Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and

compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

Karen is survived by her husband Anthony Frank, their son Alex Frank; her daughter Ashley

Wells and her two grandsons Darnell and Decari; her son Bobby and his wife Sylvia Wells as

well as her grandchildren Thailand, Mekhi, and Mailani. She is also survived by her mother and

father Darlene and Earnest Wolfe, her sister Kerry Ann Jackson, brothers Michael and Frank

King, her nieces, nephews, and sister in laws.

Please join us celebrating her life Saturday March 21, 2020 at 2pm at South Main Baptist

