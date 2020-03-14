Karen Denise Frank, age 53, passed away peacefully March 08, 2020 due to breast cancer.
She was born August 22, 1966 in Brunswick, Ga. Karen graduated from Bradwell Institute High
School. Karen worked at AAFES for over 19 years, Lock-n Leave for 4 years.
She married her longtime friend and love, Anthony Frank and spent 9 years together.
Karen was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and
embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She had a vivacious
personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went.
She loved to love on people. She was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
She spent her time traveling with family and friends and just exploring life.
Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and
compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Karen is survived by her husband Anthony Frank, their son Alex Frank; her daughter Ashley
Wells and her two grandsons Darnell and Decari; her son Bobby and his wife Sylvia Wells as
well as her grandchildren Thailand, Mekhi, and Mailani. She is also survived by her mother and
father Darlene and Earnest Wolfe, her sister Kerry Ann Jackson, brothers Michael and Frank
King, her nieces, nephews, and sister in laws.
Please join us celebrating her life Saturday March 21, 2020 at 2pm at South Main Baptist
Church, 1166 South Main Street Hinesville, GA. 31313
Published in Coastal Courier from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2020