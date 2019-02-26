Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Katie Polite. View Sign

"Jesus Keep Me Near the Cross"…



Mrs. Katie Crawford Polite, a lifelong resident of Liberty County, was born to the late John Crawford and Maggie Crawford on April 16, 1929, on Crawford Hill, in Sunbury, Georgia.

She departed this life on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at her residence, where she resided for the past three years, with her daughter, Betty Jo and son-in-law, Wallace Lee, in Winter Haven, Florida.

Mrs. Katie is preceded in death by her husband Frank Polite, Sr. (February 19, 2005), and four siblings. At an early age, she joined the Sunbury Missionary Baptist Church and sang in the choir. Later in life, she served in the role of Treasurer for the Senior Choir. She loved to sing and always made a joyful noise unto the Lord. Her favorite songs were, "I'll Fly Away," May the Work I've Done Speak for Me," and One Day at a Time".

Mrs. Katie Polite attended the Dorchester Academy School. She was a dedicated wife, a loving mother, and a domestic worker. She is known for her "green thumb" and enjoyed nurturing and even singing to her plants. Katie Polite participated in the Seabrook Village Foundation, and was a member of the Senior Citizens of Liberty County.

She leaves to cherish her memories: a loving daughter , Betty Jo (Wallace) Lee, of Winter Haven, Fla.; two sons, Franklin (Eva) Polite, Jr., Midway, Ga.; Lawrence (Patricia) Polite, Atlanta, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Vanessa Polite, Hinesville, Ga.; Tiffany Polite (Tracy) Adams, Augusta, Ga.; Shonda (Dennis) Howard, Statesboro, Ga. ; Franklin Polite III, Midway Ga.; Keywannia S. Lee, London, England; Nicole Polite, Atlanta, Ga.; Lawrence Thomas Polite III, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; a special cousin/neighbor Forrest Williams, a faithful friend , Emma Grant; a loving nephew, Albert Monroe, 17 great grandchildren, one great-great grand, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relative and friends.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at the funeral home.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Sunbury Missionary Baptist Church, 512 Trade Hill Road, Midway, Georgia 31320. Repast in the Church Annex.

Interment will be at Sunbury Missionary Baptist Church cemetery.

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

7842 E Oglethorpe Highway

Midway , GA 31320

