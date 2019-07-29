Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katie Ruth "Frankie" (Flowers) Albert. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Send Flowers Obituary

Katie Ruth Flowers Albert, 58, also known as "Frankie" to family and friends, started her journey March 5, 1961, and went to rest July 22, 2019.

The first child born to Dorothy and Richard Flowers, she would be joined by five younger siblings, Richard, Elizabeth, Thomas, Michelle, and Randolph. From a young age, Katie was a protector, a caregiver, and a loving person. Starting off in the small town of Camden, S.C., and making it to Queens, N.Y., she changed the lives of everyone who came in contact with her.

Katie believed in coming as you are. If you needed her, she was there. Whether it was a couch or a bunch of blankets on the floor, Mama always had space for you.

Katie moved to Hinesville in late 2000 and married William Albert on November 30, 2003.

Predeceased by her parents and her brother, Randolph, she leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 16 years, William Albert; her children, Travis Sentel Flowers (born July 25, 1988) and Sunday Inez Flowers (born March 24, 1996); grandchildren, Yanirra Nicole Flowers (born November 2, 1999), Christian Nevaeh Burton (born January 16, 2008), and Messiah Sentel Flowers (born July 7, 2017); her siblings, Elizabeth McRae (Anthony), Richard Flowers (Jacqueline), Thomas Flowers (Betty Diane), and Gabriel Michelle James; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The Memorial Service will begin at 2p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019, at The Love of Jesus Ministry with Bishop Anthony McRae officiating. The family will receive friends after the service.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is assisting Mrs. Albert's family.

