Kenneth Richard Geackel Jr., 72, passed away Tuesday evening, September 24, 2019, in Savannah, Georgia.

He was the son of the late Nellie and Kenneth Richard Geackel Sr., and was a native of Long Island, New York. Retired from the United States Army, he was a Vietnam veteran and past Post Commander of VFW Post 811, Marina, California, and Post 6602, Hinesville, Ga.

Kenneth was a great supporter of our Veterans. He served as Georgia Grand Commander of the Military Order of the Cootie, The Honor Degree of the VFW, caring for hospitalized and shut-in veterans. He was an avid golfer and had a passion for fixing things and lending a helping hand.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Norton Geackel; brother, Wayne Geackel; children, Carol Ann Hunt, Ricky Lee Hunt, Elmer Hunt Jr., Dianne Hunt Gordon, and Texas Pete Hunt; and grandchildren, Timmy Medlin and Richie Medlin.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; children, James "Sonny" Norton of Matthews, N.C., Martha Ann Sabo of Hinesville, Ga., Rosa Hunt (Bruce) of Denver, N.C., Ralph Hunt of Charlotte, N.C., Julie Prange of Irving, Texas, and Shane Barrington (Heather) of Chesapeake, Va.; and 16 grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great grandchildren.

Visitation was from 6-8 pm, Friday, September 27, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral Services began at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home. Interment with Full Military Honors will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Ga., at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VFW Post 6602, 931 E G Miles Parkway, Hinesville, GA 31313

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

