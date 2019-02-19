Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keoni Norris Lino. View Sign

Keoni Norris Lino, 38, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Keoni was born to John Lino and Yves Pierce, in Temple, Texas, September 12, 1980. He was raised in the "Army brat life" moving between many military bases all over the United States and Germany, thus giving him the opportunity to make friends all over the world. Lifelong, worldwide friends.

Keoni made his way through life working with what he loved the most, vehicles. He was talented when it came to being a mechanic and painting. He thrived in the automotive business.

Keoni's easy going personality and contagious laugh would draw people in. No one was a stranger to him. He could tell stories with the best of them and induce hysterical laughter among everyone. "Life of the crowd" was an understatement. He loved passionately, lived wildly, and brought a light to the world that no one will be able to replace.

Keoni is survived by his parents, John Lino of Hinesville, Ga., and Yves Pierce, of Lorena, Texas; his step parents Sandra Lino and David Pierce; his sisters, Cancis and Austin; his children, Keoni and Leila, of Pooler, Ga.; his maternal grandmother, Amelia Ramirez, of Austin, Texas; his grandmother, Rose Lowe, of Hinesville, Ga.; his uncles, Sonny, Larry and Brad; his aunts, Yvette and Angela; brother in Law, Fidel Diaz; nieces and nephews, Nicolas, Christopher, Gabriana, Thalia and Tiago; and several cousins. He also is survived by all of his friends around the world and his long time love, Vanessa.

Visitation and viewing will be 3-4 p.m., February 23, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. The Memorial Service will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.





