Frank R. Bell Funeral Home, Inc. 536 Sterling Pl. Brooklyn , NY 11838 (718)-399-2500

With heartfelt love and remembrance, the Hines family announces the Home Going of Kevin Mitchell

Hines. Kevin was the youngest son born to Herbert Hines, Sr. and Oreatha Gordon Hines.

Kevin entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 22, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. He was born on

February 20, 1962 in Brooklyn, New York.

He attended school in the Liberty County School System and relocated back to Brooklyn, where he graduated from Franklin K. Lane High School. He continued his education at the America Come Back To

God Bible Institute where he received his Doctorate Degree in Religious Education from the Lighthouse

Christian College in Beebe, Arkansas.

Kevin made a confession of faith at an early age became a member The Solomon Temple Church of

Christ, in Midway, Georgia under the leadership of the late Bishop Lewis Frazier. After relocating back to his place of birth. He faithfully attended the America Come back to God Evangelistic Church, Inc. in

Brooklyn, N.Y. under the leadership of the late Bishop Wallace Furrs, and continued serving for a period of time under the current Pastor, Elder Ulysses Furr. He was honored to be one of the Bible instructors and registrars at the Bible Institute where he attended.

He was employed by the City of New York and a Union Representative for the Communications Workers of America Labor Union 1180 for 33 years.

He was preceded in death by his beloved father: Deacon Herbert Hines, Sr., One Brother: Herbert Hines, Jr. Two Sisters: Linda Hines Taylor and Barbara Hines Jones.

He leaves to cherish his unfailing love and remembrance: his devoted Mother, Oreatha A. Hines, Brothers: David (Kisha) Hines- Bey of Brunswick, Ga., Stanley Hines of Riceboro, Ga. Sisters, Dorothy

Gordon Frazier, Robin Hines and Alberta (Tracy) Anderson all of Riceboro, Ga., and a host of Friends,

Extended Family, Nieces and Nephews.

A visitation was held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Frank Bell Funeral Home, 536 Sterling Place,

Brooklyn, N.Y. from 11: a.m. to 3 p.m.

Home Going Services will be held, Friday August 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Zion Baptist Church, 8159 E.B. Cooper Hwy, Riceboro, Ga.

