Kevin Myron Koceja
1959 - 2020
SUNRISE: June 17,1959~~~SUNSET: Oct. 2, 2020

KEVIN MYRON KOCEJA, 61, passed away on October 2, 2020 at Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville, Georgia.

Kevin was born on June 17, 1959 to Myron and Arlene Koceja In La Crosse, Wisconsin. He and his wife, Diane, have been residents of Liberty County for the past twenty years. Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Myron and sister-in-law, Velvet Koceja.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 28 years, Diane Koceja of Midway, Ga. and 3 rescued dogs, Jake, Mitsy and Dasha; his mother, Arlene Koceja of Gilbert, AZ., his brother's and sister's-in-law, Kent and Leticia Nochebuena-Koceja of Mesa, AZ. and Kyle and Leslie Koceja of Liberty, TX.; and nieces, Logan, Kaylin, Lexy and grand niece, Lilah.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 beginning at 6:00 pm at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home Chapel, 1822 East Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, Georgia 31313. Pastor Timothy Byler will be officiating.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Livestream Service Online: Connection Church will be live streaming Kevin's service, please like the Connection Church Facebook page in order to view the service.

Connection Church, 116 Patriots Trail, Hinesville, Georgia 31313.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home

Published in Coastal Courier from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Thomas L Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Flemington
1822 E Oglethorpe Highway
Hinesville (Flemington), GA 31313
(912) 876-5095
